Avantel rallied 7.60% to Rs 193.30 after the company reported a 67.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.39 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 35.65% year-on-year to Rs 70.42 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.69 crore in Q1 FY27, up 63.96% compared with Rs 5.30 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased 32.56% YoY to Rs 61.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 25.44 crore (up 207.24% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 32.40% YoY to Rs 13.36 crore during the period under review.