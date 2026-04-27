Avantel declined 3.20% to Rs 149.60 after the company reported a 21.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.08 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 63.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 7.32 crore in Q4 FY26, down 13.8% compared with Rs 8.49 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 39.6% YoY to Rs 57.61 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 26.51 crore (up 115% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 9.7% YoY to Rs 14.61 crore during the period under review.