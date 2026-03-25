Avantel soars on bagging Rs 460-cr order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Avantel zoomed 11.45% to Rs 134.85 after it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 459.90 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for the supply of satellite communication equipment.

The contract includes a one-year comprehensive onsite warranty and a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) support, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order, classified under manufacturing and AMC services, is to be executed over a period of three years.

Avantel clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions and that its promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.