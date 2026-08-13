Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 42.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 1899.86 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds declined 42.06% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 1899.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1605.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1899.861605.75 18 OPM %5.5713.31 -PBDT171.10264.43 -35 PBT156.67248.36 -37 NP103.30178.29 -42
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