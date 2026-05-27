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Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Avasara Finance reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060 0 0.060 0 OPM %-2733.330 --4283.330 - PBDT-1.64-0.08 -1950 -2.57-0.45 -471 PBT-1.64-0.08 -1950 -2.57-0.45 -471 NP-1.28-0.08 -1500 -2.21-0.45 -391

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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