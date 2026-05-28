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Aveer Foods standalone net profit declines 39.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 35.23 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods declined 39.34% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 35.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.64% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 143.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.2326.89 31 143.25108.52 32 OPM %4.465.58 -6.337.20 - PBDT1.421.50 -5 8.247.70 7 PBT0.700.70 0 5.434.36 25 NP0.370.61 -39 3.563.94 -10

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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