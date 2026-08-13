Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 34.45 croreNet profit of Aveer Foods rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 34.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.4534.01 1 OPM %4.644.44 -PBDT1.421.32 8 PBT0.790.65 22 NP0.590.53 11
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