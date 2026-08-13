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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:57 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 34.45 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 34.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.4534.01 1 OPM %4.644.44 -PBDT1.421.32 8 PBT0.790.65 22 NP0.590.53 11

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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