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Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 11.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 18794.53 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 11.34% to Rs 860.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 772.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 18794.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16359.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18794.5316359.70 15 OPM %7.987.94 -PBDT1470.841289.17 14 PBT1183.141057.47 12 NP860.61772.97 11

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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