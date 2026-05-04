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Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 19.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 17683.86 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 19.18% to Rs 656.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 17683.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14871.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.69% to Rs 2970.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2708.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 68820.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59358.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17683.8614871.86 19 68820.7459358.05 16 OPM %6.856.42 -7.547.56 - PBDT1187.73961.16 24 5118.644542.19 13 PBT904.17720.30 26 4081.623672.67 11 NP656.59550.90 19 2970.492708.02 10

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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