Avenue Supermarts extends gains after multiple DMart store launches

Avenue Supermarts rose 1.60% to Rs 3,939 on Monday, extending gains for the third straight session.

The stock has climbed 4.74% over the three consecutive sessions after the company announced new store openings.

The supermarket chain operator informed exchanges that it opened a new DMart store at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka on 6 March 2026. Subsequently, on 8 March, the company launched eight additional outlets located in Modasa (Aravalli, Gujarat), Sancoale (Goa), Quark City (S.A.S Nagar, Punjab), Adilabad (Telangana), Hubli (Dharwad, Karnataka), IMT Bawal (Rewari, Haryana), Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) and Ajabpur (Dehradun, Uttarakhand).

Following these additions, the companys total store count has increased to 461.