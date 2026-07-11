Avenue Supermarts Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 861 crore; revenue climbs 15%

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the DMart retail chain, reported an 11.33% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 860.61 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 772.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 14.88% to Rs 18,794.53 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, the companys profit before tax (PBT) increased 11.88% year-on-year to Rs 1,183.14 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 15.39% year-on-year to Rs 1,499 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved marginally to 8.0% from 7.9%.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 11.88% year on year to Rs 1,183.14 crore in Q1 FY27. D-Mart follows the everyday low cost - everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy, which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 12.78% to Rs 935.77 crore, while revenue from operations increased 15.13% to Rs 18,343.49 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. The companys standalone EBITDA grew 16.29% to Rs 1,527 crore from Rs 1,313 crore in the year-ago quarter, with the EBITDA margin improving to 8.3% from 8.2%.

Anshul Asawa, managing director (MD) & CEO, Avenue Supermarts, commented on the performance of the DMart (brick-and-mortar) business: Our revenue in Q1 FY27 grew by 15.1% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 12.8% over the previous year. Two-year-old and older DMart stores grew by 5.5% during Q1 FY27 as compared to 7.1% in Q1 FY26. In large metros, growth in older stores which have significantly higher revenue per square foot was flat this quarter. While stores in non-metros continue to grow well. We opened 3 new stores during the quarter taking our total store count to 503."

Vikram Dasu, whole-time director & CEO, Avenue E-Commerce, commented on the performance of the e-commerce (DMart Ready) business: We continue to deepen our focus in large metropolitan cities while improving our model. During the quarter, we have discontinued our operations in seven cities which were marginal contributors. As of June 30, 2026, we operate in 11 cities. Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company offers a wide range of products with a focus on food, non-food (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.