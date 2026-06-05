AvenuesAI arm secures UAE Central Bank approval for retail payment services

AvenuesAI announced that its step-down subsidiary, Avenues World FZ LLC, has received in-principle approval for a Retail Payment Services - Category III License from the Central Bank of the UAE.

The approval is expected to strengthen Avenues World's presence in the UAE's rapidly expanding digital payments market. The license will enable the company to accelerate business growth, broaden its customer base, and introduce innovative payment solutions across the country.

Avenues World FZ LLC will continue to focus on facilitating cashless transactions and enhancing the e-commerce ecosystem that will create long-term value, strengthen market credibility, and support sustainable growth.

AvenuesAI (formerly Infibeam Avenues) is a fintech company, offers comprehensive digital payment and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across industry verticals. The companys payment infrastructure suite includes acquiring and issuing solutions, as well as core payment infrastructure for banks.