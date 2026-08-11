AvenuesAI consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 109.37% to Rs 2680.40 crore

Net profit of AvenuesAI rose 24.33% to Rs 76.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 109.37% to Rs 2680.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1280.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2680.401280.213.735.55120.2296.5686.6678.8976.1561.25

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