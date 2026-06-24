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AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 176.47 crore

Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 104.78% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 176.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.69% to Rs 26.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 578.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 551.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales176.47147.71 19 578.60551.52 5 OPM %19.6016.05 -18.7617.33 - PBDT25.9217.87 45 81.3872.56 12 PBT13.807.56 83 34.4629.17 18 NP10.715.23 105 26.1721.33 23

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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