AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 132.48 crore

Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 29.98% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 132.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.132.48125.0214.7018.9014.4718.128.717.006.464.97

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