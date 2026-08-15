AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 29.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 132.48 croreNet profit of AVG Logistics rose 29.98% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 132.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.48125.02 6 OPM %14.7018.90 -PBDT14.4718.12 -20 PBT8.717.00 24 NP6.464.97 30
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