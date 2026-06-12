AVG Logistics gains after securing long-term transportation contract from Haldiram Nagpur

AVG Logistics advanced 2.86% to Rs 172.75 after the company announced that it had secured a long-term transportation contract from Haldiram Nagpur, a leading player in India's FMCG sector.

Under the agreement, AVG Logistics will deploy 100 dedicated vehicles to support Haldiram Nagpur's logistics and distribution operations across western and southern India, as well as key eastern states including Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The contract has been awarded for an initial period of three years and is expected to generate approximately Rs 35 crore in annual revenue for the company. AVG Logistics said the order marks a significant milestone in its capacity expansion strategy and strengthens its presence in the FMCG logistics segment.

The addition of 100 vehicles will enhance the company's fleet capacity and improve service coverage, turnaround times, and delivery efficiency across major distribution corridors. The company expects the contract to improve fleet utilisation, boost operational efficiencies, and provide greater revenue visibility over the medium term. The agreement was finalised by Vinayak Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer & ESG Head, and Sumit Garg, Executive Vice President, AVG Logistics, along with Kamal Aggarwal Ji from Haldiram-Nagpur. This capacity augmentation aligns with AVG Logistics' strategic objective of scaling operations through long-term dedicated contracts with leading industry players. The contract is expected to improve fleet utilisation, enhance operational efficiencies, and provide greater revenue visibility over the medium term, thereby reinforcing the company's leadership position in the FMCG logistics segment.

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics, said, This order represents a meaningful expansion of our fleet capacity and highlights the confidence that leading FMCG companies place in our capabilities. Strengthening our presence in the FMCG sector remains a key priority, and this deployment enables us to deliver more efficient, scalable, and reliable logistics solutions. We remain committed to supporting our clients growth with high-quality transportation services. AVG Logistics is a multimodal logistics provider offering technology-driven solutions across transportation, warehousing, distribution, supply chain management, and 3PL services. Founded in 2010, the company operates road and rail transport, cold chain, and warehousing businesses through 50-plus automated branches nationwide, supported by a workforce of over 600 professionals, a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, and about 7.32 lakh sq ft of warehousing space, serving marquee clients such as Nestl HUL, ITC, Godrej, Apollo Tyres, UltraTech Cement, and Coca Cola.