AVI Polymers consolidated net profit rises 1283.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 150.28 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers rose 1283.78% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 150.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2379.27% to Rs 20.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 520083.33% to Rs 312.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.