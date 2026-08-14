AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 66.59 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 66.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.66.5908.1405.4205.4204.010

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