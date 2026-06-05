Avi Polymers surges as board OKs 1:10 bonus issue proposal

Avi Polymers rallied 4.95% to Rs 17.59 after the company's board approved a proposal to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10.

Accordingly, the company will issue 1 equity share for every 10 equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

As on March 31, 2026, the company 21,52,01,617 free reserves Following the bonus issue, the paid-up equity share capital will increase to Rs 103.49.crore comprising 10,34,94,710 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Additionally, the companys board approved the sub-division/split of the face value of equity shares, each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each

Post split the companys authorized capital will comprise 1,05,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 and paid up capital will consist of 1,03,49.47,100 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Further, the board has approved a strategic expansion into high-growth sustainable industries including industrial waste management systems, advanced material recycling technology and carbon footprint optimization & sustainability consulting services. Avi Polymers operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries AVI Eco Spark (AgriTech / KrishiBuddy) and AVI Al Technologies (Al services and HealthTech / AVIHealth Al) and is building a diversified digital ecosystem across agriculture, healthcare and sustainability.