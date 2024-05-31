Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVI Products India standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

AVI Products India standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of AVI Products India rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.070.81 32 4.853.61 34 OPM %1.8716.05 -5.778.31 - PBDT0.170.16 6 0.470.34 38 PBT0.120.13 -8 0.330.28 18 NP0.100.06 67 0.260.21 24

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

