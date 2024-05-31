AVI Products India standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of AVI Products India rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
