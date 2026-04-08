Aviation pack flies high as ceasefire hopes, oil slump fuel optimism

Shares of aviation companies surged as easing geopolitical tensions and a sharp fall in crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment.

InterGlobe Aviation rose 9%, while SpiceJet jumped 5%.

The rally followed an announcement by Donald Trump that the United States had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, subject to the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries nearly one-fifth of global oil flows.

In commodities, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement dropped $14.93 or 13.66% to $94.34 per barrel, easing cost pressures for airlines.

Lower crude prices directly reduce aviation turbine fuel costs, a key expense for carriers, supporting margin expansion. At the same time, easing tensions are expected to normalise flight routes and cut fuel burn after weeks of airspace disruptions.