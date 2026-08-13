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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avio Smart Market Stack consolidated net profit rises 104.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Avio Smart Market Stack consolidated net profit rises 104.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.56% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Avio Smart Market Stack rose 104.44% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.56% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.978.83 36 OPM %1.09-9.29 -PBDT0.73-0.79 LP PBT0.65-0.80 LP NP0.920.45 104

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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