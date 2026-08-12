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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 39.77 crore

Net profit of Aviva Industries reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 39.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.770 0 OPM %2.040 -PBDT0.81-0.11 LP PBT0.81-0.11 LP NP0.60-0.11 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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