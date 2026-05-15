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Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 216500.00% to Rs 64.98 crore

Net profit of Aviva Industries reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 216500.00% to Rs 64.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 272466.67% to Rs 81.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.980.03 216500 81.770.03 272467 OPM %1.99-66.67 -3.16-300.00 - PBDT1.29-0.02 LP 2.58-0.09 LP PBT1.29-0.02 LP 2.58-0.09 LP NP0.93-0.02 LP 1.88-0.09 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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