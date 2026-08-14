Avon Mercantile standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Avon Mercantile rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.201.18 2 OPM %94.1785.59 -PBDT0.260.18 44 PBT0.260.18 44 NP0.260.18 44
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