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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avon Mercantile standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Avon Mercantile standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.201.18 2 OPM %94.1785.59 -PBDT0.260.18 44 PBT0.260.18 44 NP0.260.18 44

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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