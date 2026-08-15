Avro India consolidated net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 25.34 crore

Net profit of Avro India declined 34.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 25.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.3421.670.365.911.812.460.761.430.691.05

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