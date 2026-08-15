Avro India consolidated net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 25.34 croreNet profit of Avro India declined 34.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 25.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.3421.67 17 OPM %0.365.91 -PBDT1.812.46 -26 PBT0.761.43 -47 NP0.691.05 -34
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