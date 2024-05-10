Avro India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GRP Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, D-Link India Ltd and Shiva Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2024.

Avro India Ltd soared 12.60% to Rs 130 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9423 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd spiked 11.55% to Rs 7506. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd surged 9.01% to Rs 162.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18257 shares in the past one month.

D-Link India Ltd jumped 8.90% to Rs 339.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15926 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Cement Ltd gained 7.26% to Rs 47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

