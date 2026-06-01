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Avro India standalone net profit rises 65.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 24.03 crore

Net profit of Avro India rose 65.38% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.49% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 90.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.0319.49 23 90.9978.32 16 OPM %1.043.90 -3.516.52 - PBDT2.342.05 14 9.898.11 22 PBT1.160.85 36 5.464.19 30 NP0.860.52 65 4.213.04 38

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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