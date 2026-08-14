AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.16% to Rs 241.21 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 156.60% to Rs 31.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.16% to Rs 241.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales241.21132.42 82 OPM %16.5612.01 -PBDT42.2017.80 137 PBT39.0514.85 163 NP31.1012.12 157
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