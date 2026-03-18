AWFIS expands its southern portfolio to over 100 centres with 70,000 seats

Awfis Space Solutions has announced a significant milestone of crossing 100 centres (including operational and under fit-out) across South India. The company's southern portfolio spans more than 3.1 million square feet of chargeable workspace area, with a total seat capacity exceeding 70,000 seats across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

Awfis currently serves over 3,400 clients in India, of which 64% are MNCs, 25% are SMEs and mid sized corporates, and the remainder are start-ups and entrepreneurs. The centres are strategically positioned across prime commercial hubs, IT parks, and business districts, with Bengaluru being the largest market, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, reflecting sustained corporate demand for flexible workspace as an integral component of real estate strategy.