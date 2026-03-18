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AWFIS expands its southern portfolio to over 100 centres with 70,000 seats

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Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Awfis Space Solutions has announced a significant milestone of crossing 100 centres (including operational and under fit-out) across South India. The company's southern portfolio spans more than 3.1 million square feet of chargeable workspace area, with a total seat capacity exceeding 70,000 seats across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

Awfis currently serves over 3,400 clients in India, of which 64% are MNCs, 25% are SMEs and mid sized corporates, and the remainder are start-ups and entrepreneurs. The centres are strategically positioned across prime commercial hubs, IT parks, and business districts, with Bengaluru being the largest market, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, reflecting sustained corporate demand for flexible workspace as an integral component of real estate strategy.

The company has recorded strong traction from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting premium GCC clients, such as ABC Fitness, Meltwater, Zinnov, and many more across its Elite and Gold centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Awfis' broader network works with over 80 unique GCC clients, who collectively contribute 21% of rental revenue, underscoring the segment's growing significance. Nationally, Awfis operates in over 250 centres across 18 cities, offering more than 175,000 seats.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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