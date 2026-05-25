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AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 107.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 410.14 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 107.03% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 410.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 339.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.39% to Rs 70.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 1493.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1207.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales410.14339.69 21 1493.481207.54 24 OPM %36.9934.12 -36.8133.32 - PBDT124.3693.03 34 456.14319.51 43 PBT23.5011.93 97 72.2543.66 65 NP23.2511.23 107 70.8567.87 4

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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