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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 140.08% in the June 2026 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 140.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.96% to Rs 424.92 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 140.08% to Rs 23.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.96% to Rs 424.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 334.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales424.92334.70 27 OPM %38.1937.80 -PBDT137.5898.90 39 PBT24.4210.38 135 NP23.969.98 140

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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