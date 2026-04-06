AWL Agri Business has reported a double-digit volume growth in Q4 FY26, led by strong traction in the Edible Oil and Industry Essentials segments, supported by stable demand and improving distribution reach.

The Edible Oil portfolio delivered 17% YoY volume growth with broad-based demand across key categories. Industry Essentials saw a recovery driven by oleochemicals, castor, and DOC, with oleochemicals remaining a key contributor.

The Food & FMCG segment remained flat overall due to consolidation in institutional rice exports. The companys domestic business grew 13% YoY, with rice and wheat contributing meaningfully and delivering strong volume growth, including over 30% YoY growth in branded rice.

Excluding staples, the rest of the Food & FMCG portfolio grew 30% YoY, indicating improving traction in value-added categories. Alternate channels continued to scale strongly, with 43% YoY growth in Q4, driven by quick commerce growth of 46% YoY, now contributing 32% of channel volumes, while annual revenues from these channels crossed Rs 5,200 crore in FY26. The distribution expansion remained a key driver, with general trade reach crossing 965,000 outlets, including 120,000 additions during the year, largely in rural markets. The company also strengthened its premium portfolio with the launch of Fortune Premio in high-value edible oils. The companys subsidiaries contributed positively, with GD Foods delivering nearly 20% growth and Omkar Chemicals scaling up rapidly with volumes doubling in FY26 and revenues exceeding Rs 300 crore.