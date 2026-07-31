AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit rises 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 20048.14 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business rose 48.15% to Rs 350.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 20048.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17058.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20048.1417058.653.462.14595.45419.53478.48316.78350.28236.43

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