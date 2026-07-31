AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit rises 48.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 20048.14 croreNet profit of AWL Agri Business rose 48.15% to Rs 350.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 20048.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17058.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20048.1417058.65 18 OPM %3.462.14 -PBDT595.45419.53 42 PBT478.48316.78 51 NP350.28236.43 48
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