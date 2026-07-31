AWL Agri Business jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 350 cr

AWL Agri Business rallied 3.61% to Rs 194.51 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.15% YoY to Rs 350.28 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by stronger execution across businesses and healthy contribution from all business segments.

Revenue grew 17.52% YoY to Rs 20,048.14 crore, supported by healthy underlying volume growth of 7% YoY.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 51.04% YoY to Rs 478.48 crore, while operating EBITDA grew 34% YoY to Rs 693 crore, reflecting improved operating performance.

The Food & FMCG business remained the company's primary growth engine, with revenue rising 22% YoY to Rs 1,726 crore. The segment also delivered EBITDA of over Rs 100 crore. Other Food & FMCG categories, including soya nuggets, poha, sugar, soaps and biryani kits, continued to gain scale and registered double-digit growth.

The edible oil business posted 2% YoY volume growth while maintaining healthy profitability despite continued volatility in global edible oil prices. Revenue from alternate channels comprising e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade increased 33% YoY, while volumes grew 27%. Quick commerce emerged as a key growth driver, with volumes surging 56% YoY, significantly outperforming the broader market. Other channels, The HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Caf) business recorded 30% YoY growth, supported by stronger customer demand, wider geographic reach and continued expansion of its distributor network. Meanwhile, the branded exports business continued to scale rapidly, with volumes doubling during the quarter on the back of broader international distribution and deeper market penetration.

Shrikant Kanhere, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar), said: We have delivered yet another quarter of strong financial performance, with broad-based growth and robust profitability, reflecting the continued execution of our strategy to build a large, trusted Food FMCG platform. We delivered this performance through disciplined execution, a favorable business mix and the strength of our integrated operating model. Food & FMCG continues to be the primary growth driver for the Company, supported by sustained momentum across our core categories, expanding distribution and increasing consumer preference for branded packaged foods. We are equally encouraged by the rapid growth of Alternate Channels, particularly Quick Commerce, which is emerging as an important growth engine for our food business.

Going forward, our priorities remain clear - strengthening our food portfolio, improving distribution productivity, scaling future-ready channels and driving profitable growth. We remain confident that these strategic priorities will enable us to sustain the growth momentum in our Food & FMCG business while continuing to enhance the quality of earnings and create long-term value for all our stakeholders. Meanwhile, the board appointed Pankaj Goyal as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 31 July 2026. He had been serving as the interim CFO. AWL Agri Business is one of Indias leading food & FMCG companies, offering a broad portfolio of kitchen staples, including edible oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar.