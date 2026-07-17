Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWL relaunches its bathing soap portfolio

Launches four new bathing soap variants with enhanced formulations

Alife, the personal care brand from AWL Agri Business ( formerly Adani Wilmar), has relaunched its bathing soap portfolio with four new variants featuring upgraded formulations, thoughtfully selected ingredients and contemporary packaging under its new brand promise, 'Khubsurati Kuchh Khaas'.

As part of the relaunch, Alife introduces four refreshed variantsActive Nimboo, Haldi Chandan, Rozy Glow and Fresh Lilyeach thoughtfully crafted with carefully selected ingredients and enhanced formulations to deliver an enriching bathing experience. Inspired by popular skincare ingredients and paired with signature fragrances, every variant offers a unique combination of cleansing, care and sensorial appeal. The new packaging further enhances shelf visibility while clearly communicating the distinctive benefits of each variant.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MTR launches plant-based protein breakfast range

GAIL signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India

DCM Shriram to invest Rs 105 cr for minor stake in Serentica Renewables India 38

Om Infra successfully bids for Rs 482-cr irrigation project in Rajasthan

ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story