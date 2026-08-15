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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:49 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Axel Polymers rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.2011.70 38 OPM %6.548.55 -PBDT0.330.19 74 PBT0.180.04 350 NP0.180.04 350

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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