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Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 5.30% to Rs 34170.99 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 1.71% to Rs 7602.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7475.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.30% to Rs 34170.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32452.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.95% to Rs 26384.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28055.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.05% to Rs 132538.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127374.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income34170.9932452.32 5 132538.24127374.09 4 OPM %56.6463.20 -57.8762.19 - PBDT7247.199894.77 -27 32293.4736722.16 -12 PBT7247.199894.77 -27 32293.4736722.16 -12 NP7602.637475.13 2 26384.8528055.11 -6

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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