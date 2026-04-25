Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.30% to Rs 34170.99 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 1.71% to Rs 7602.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7475.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.30% to Rs 34170.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32452.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.95% to Rs 26384.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28055.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.05% to Rs 132538.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127374.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.