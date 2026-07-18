Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.87% to Rs 35541.96 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 22.24% to Rs 7632.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6243.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.87% to Rs 35541.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32348.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35541.9632348.3163.8856.7710161.288179.7010161.288179.707632.316243.72

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