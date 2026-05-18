Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1237.1, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% slide in NIFTY and a 3.49% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1237.1, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23620.35. The Sensex is at 75201.36, down 0.05%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 8.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53710.35, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.02 lakh shares in last one month.