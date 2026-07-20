Axis Bank Ltd Falls 4.55%, BSE Financial Services index Drops 1.26%

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 6.58% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 4.55% today to trade at Rs 1268.45. The BSE Financial Services index is down 1.26% to quote at 12644.99. The index is up 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 4.45% and Fino Payments Bank Ltd lost 3.74% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went down 0.15 % over last one year compared to the 4.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.