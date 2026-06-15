Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1369.4, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% fall in NIFTY and a 2.49% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1369.4, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23912.85. The Sensex is at 76447.04, up 1.22%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 10.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56814.8, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1371.2, up 0.85% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 12.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% fall in NIFTY and a 2.49% fall in the Nifty Bank index.