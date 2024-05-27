Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1191, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.09% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.02% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1191, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23105.45. The Sensex is at 75962.28, up 0.73%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48971.65, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1192.45, up 1.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

