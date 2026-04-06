Axis Bank posts steady growth in advances, deposits in Q4 FY26

Axis Bank reported steady growth in key business metrics for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, driven by continued traction in advances and deposits.

Gross advances stood at Rs 12,44,200 crore as of 31 March 2026, registering a 6.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise and an 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reflecting sustained credit demand.

Total deposits rose to Rs 13,35,800 crore, up 6.0% QoQ and 13.9% YoY. Within this, CASA deposits grew 7.3% QoQ and 10.6% YoY to Rs 5,28,900 crore, while term deposits increased 5.1% sequentially and 16.1% annually to Rs 8,06,900 crore.

On a quarterly average basis, total deposits stood at Rs 12,26,500 crore, marking a 2.4% QoQ growth and a 13.1% YoY rise. Average CASA deposits were at Rs 4,58,300 crore, up 2.3% QoQ and 10.4% YoY, while average term deposits rose 2.5% sequentially and 14.8% YoY to Rs 7,68,200 crore.