Axis Bank has successfully allotted U.S.$300,000,000 5.348 per cent. Senior Notes (Notes). The said Notes will be consolidated and form a single series with the U.S.$300,000,000 5.348 per cent. Senior Notes under the U.S.$5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme issued on 30 June 2026. The issuance and allotment of the Notes have been completed in accordance with the applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The Notes will be listed on Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange (IFSC) and Debt Securities Market of the NSE IFSC.