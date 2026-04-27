Axis Bank slides after Q4 PAT marginally slips to Rs 7,071 crore

Axis Bank declined 3.38% to Rs 1,319.90 after reporting a marginal 0.64% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 7,071.31 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 7,117.50 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income increased 1.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,746.64 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating profit declined 6.87% to Rs 10,013.42 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 10,752.37 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The banks net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 14,457 crore, up 5% on a YOY basis. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4 FY26 stood at 3.62%. Core operating profit stood at Rs 10,619 crore.

Provision and contingencies stood at Rs 3,522 crore, including specific loan loss provisions of Rs 1,146 crore. The bank also made a one-time additional provision of Rs 2,001 crore in Q4 FY26 to strengthen its balance sheet amid macroeconomic uncertainties, which it clarified is precautionary in nature and does not indicate asset quality stress. Total deposits climbed 14% to 13,35,834 crore as of 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 11,72,952 crore as on 31st March 2025. CASA deposits increased 11% to Rs 5,28,912 crore as of 31st March 2026 as against Rs 4,78,188 crore as of 31st March 2025. CASA deposits constitute 40% of the total deposits as of 31 March 2026.

The banks advances grew 19% YoY to Rs 12,33,570 crore as of 31 March 2026. Retail loans grew 8% YoY to Rs 673,468 crore, accounting for 55% of the banks net advances. As of 31st March 2026, the banks reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 1.23% and 0.37%, respectively, as against 1.40% and 0.42% as of 31st December 2025. Recoveries from written-off accounts stood at Rs 1,197 crore for the quarter. Net slippages, adjusted for recoveries from the written-off pool, stood at Rs 815 crore. Segment-wise, retail slippages were Rs 1,041 crore and CBG Rs 93 crore, while wholesale reported negative slippages of Rs 319 crore.

The shareholders funds of the bank grew 14% YOY and stood at Rs 204,194 crore as of 31st March 2026. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio stood at 16.42% and 14.38%, respectively, at the end of 31st March 2026. Gross slippages stood at Rs 4,709 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 6,007 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 4,805 crore in Q4 FY25. Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were Rs 2,696 crore. The bank also wrote off NPAs worth Rs 3,096 crore during the period. As of 31st March 2026, the banks provision coverage, as a proportion of gross NPAs, stood at 70%, as compared to 70% as of 31st December 2025 and 75% as of 31st March 2025.

The banks overall distribution network stands at 6,275 domestic branches and extension counters along with 310 Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs) situated across 3,343 centers as of 31st March 2026 compared to 5,876 domestic branches and extension counters and 234 BCBOs situated in 3,194 centers as of 31st March 2025. As of 31st March 2026, the bank had 12,796 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country. The bank's Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centers with 1,591 virtual relationship managers as of 31st March 2026. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, As banking becomes increasingly digital, trust, security, and relevance remain foundational. This quarters initiatives reflect on our intent to empower customers, invest in partner ecosystems, and strengthen talent and inclusion as enduring growth enablers. We have closed the year on a strong note, with consistent progress across all our strategic priorities. While we enter the new financial year with confidence and optimism, focusing on building a more resilient franchise, we are conscious of the global macro- and geopolitical situation shaping up and are closely watching it.