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Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 1292.06 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance rose 31.85% to Rs 209.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 1292.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1079.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.45% to Rs 812.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 4996.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4075.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1292.061079.35 20 4996.624075.90 23 OPM %79.3978.95 -79.7081.55 - PBDT288.41217.53 33 1118.31897.48 25 PBT282.57212.75 33 1097.16877.19 25 NP209.22158.68 32 812.00652.47 24

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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