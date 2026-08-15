Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 7344.03 croreNet profit of Axis Max Life Insurance rose 21.38% to Rs 77.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 7344.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6189.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7344.036189.79 19 OPM %-1.70-2.38 -PBDT90.6974.40 22 PBT90.6974.40 22 NP77.8364.12 21
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