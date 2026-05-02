Axis Securities standalone net profit rises 80.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 369.05 crore

Net profit of Axis Securities rose 80.14% to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 369.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 320.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 366.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 1416.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1565.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.