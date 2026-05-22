Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore

Net profit of Axis Solutions rose 23.36% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 28.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 240.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.