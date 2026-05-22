Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Axis Solutions consolidated net profit rises 23.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore

Net profit of Axis Solutions rose 23.36% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 28.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 240.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.3499.23 18 240.67201.32 20 OPM %24.7013.31 -18.7217.61 - PBDT27.5213.30 107 40.8234.06 20 PBT26.9212.79 110 39.2332.87 19 NP16.5313.40 23 28.8433.48 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story